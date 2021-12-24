Defense Info Possibly Leaked in Cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Some 20,000 pieces of information related to Japan's defense may have been leaked in the January 2020 large-scale cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503>, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

They included 59 pieces with potential to affect the country's national security, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it will demand the company tighten information management and will review its information security standards for the defense industry, in a bid to prevent similar incidents.

Mitsubishi Electric manufactures radars, guided missiles and other defense equipment. In fiscal 2020, the ministry's procurement from the company totaled about 80 billion yen.

Among the possibly leaked information pieces, the company had made an unauthorized electronic copy of a document on high-speed missiles, according to the ministry.

