Over 20 Pct Not Planning to Take Cancer Tests in FY 2022: Survey

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--An online survey by a Tokyo-based unit of U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson showed Saturday that 23.6 pct of respondents do not plan to get tested for cancer in fiscal 2022, which starts next April.

The risk of novel coronavirus infection was cited as one of the reasons. The reluctance to undergo cancer screenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic is seen as a serious issue as it could raise the possibility of cancer being undetected.

"Cancer tests are important preventive medicine, and early detection can expand treatment options," Johnson & Johnson K.K. said. "We hope that the results of the survey will encourage people to think about appropriate medical checkups."

The survey, conducted in November, covered people aged 20-79 nationwide and analyzed answers given by 15,000 respondents. It showed that 11.3 pct of respondents want to refrain from getting a cancer test in fiscal 2022 while 12.3 pct want to do so somewhat, down from 14.0 pct and 19.9 pct, respectively, from the previous survey in 2020.

Among reasons for not getting tested for stomach cancer, 18.9 pct said that they do not feel any changes in their condition, 15.6 pct said they do not see the need as they have no concerns about their health, and 8.8 pct cited risks of becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

