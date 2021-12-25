Another U.S. Serviceman in Okinawa Nabbed for Drunken Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Saturday arrested a serviceman belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, for alleged drunken driving.

Cpl. Jarett Michael McMahon, 24, was arrested by the Okinawa prefectural police department on suspicion of driving a scooter in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, around 12:05 a.m. (3:05 p.m. GMT) under the influence of alcohol in violation of the road traffic law.

McMahon said in police questioning that he did not think the level of alcohol remaining in his body was high enough for him to be apprehended, investigative sources said.

The Japanese government called on the U.S. side to tighten discipline after a lance corporal at Camp Hansen, where over 200 novel coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunken driving.

