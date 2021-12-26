Japan Seeking Regional Revitalization through Digital Tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency is conducting trials at five locations in the country to promote local revitalization through new tourism services using digital technologies.

In some of the experiments, a quick response, or QR, code and a facial recognition system are being used to encourage people visiting large-scale event venues and other facilities to tour around nearby areas as well and spend more on goods and services.

The Kashima Antlers, a team in the J1 top division of the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, attracted some 20,000 spectators on average for its matches held at its home stadium in the city of Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, in 2019. But this had little effect in boosting the local economy as many spectators tended to return home soon after matches without visiting nearby facilities.

In a test conducted for three days last month when Antlers matches were held, people were allowed to obtain points by scanning a QR code at some 40 locations near the stadium, including restaurants, souvenir shops and "michi no eki" roadside rest areas, using their smartphones and exchange the points with Antlers goods, such as jerseys and towels. The QR code was scanned over 3,000 times, far more than the target of 2,000 times.

"Usually, I only visit an eatery after a match, but I went to a michi no eki and two other locations" during the test period, a 56-year-old Antlers supporter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]