Japan Logs 322 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--A total of 322 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Saturday while record 56 people were confirmed to have the virus through airport quarantine the same day.

One new COVID-19 death was confirmed, in Tokyo, on the day.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition stood at 37 nationwide, up by three from Friday, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 38 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, up by 10 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 33.7 as of the day, up 56 pct week on week. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria came to two, unchanged from Friday.

