Tokyo Confirms 38 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by 10 from a week earlier.
The Japanese capital saw one new death among people infected with the novel coronavirus.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 33.7 as of Saturday, up 56.0 pct week on week.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Friday at two.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]