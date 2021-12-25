Tokyo Confirms 38 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by 10 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital saw one new death among people infected with the novel coronavirus.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 33.7 as of Saturday, up 56.0 pct week on week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Friday at two.

