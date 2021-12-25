Seiko Matsuda to Skip "Kohaku Uta Gassen"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., said Saturday that singer Seiko Matsuda has offered not to join this year's "Kohaku Uta Gassen" (Red and White Song Battle) live music show on New Year's eve.

NHK did not comment on the reason for her decision.

Matsuda, 59, has appeared in the popular year-end program of the public broadcaster a total of 24 times.

NHK made no reference to Matsuda when it announced on Tuesday other artists' songs to be performed at this year's Kohaku Uta Gassen.

On Dec. 18, actress and singer Sayaka Kanda, daughter of Matsuda and actor Masaki Kanda, died at age 35 after falling from a hotel building in Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

