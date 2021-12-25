Students in Beijing Cheer On Japanese Athletes for Winter Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese elementary school students living in Beijing wrote messages Saturday cheering on Japanese athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics next February.

The messages from 130 people were written on big flags, which will be delivered to the three Olympic Villages, where Japanese athletes will be staying during the Winter Games.

The students also filmed a video message of cheers, to be shown at a send-off ceremony for the athletes in Japan.

The written messages include comments such as "We want to enjoy the excitement of this summer's Tokyo Games again" and "We'll be cheering you on from the same Beijing."

"I am excited," said Kantaro Nakamura, 9, who attended the message-writing event with three family members, with all of them wearing the same uniforms. "I am looking forward to skiing events (in the Beijing Games), and I want to be an athlete." His sister, Saya, 7, said, "I like ice skating and want to try it."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]