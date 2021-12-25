Kishida Considering Attending NPT Meeting in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a review conference on the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, starting Jan. 4 in New York, government sources said Saturday.

Kishida will soon make a decision while taking into account factors including the level of spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, according to the sources.

No Japanese prime minister has attended an NPT review conference.

Kishida, who calls for stepped-up efforts to create a world without nuclear arms, attaches importance to NPT meetings, which bring together both nuclear weapons states and nonnuclear weapons states.

In a lecture meeting Thursday, Kishida said: "Things won't move unless we change nuclear powers. Convinced that moving the NPT is realistic, I will do my best for the success of the (upcoming review) conference."

