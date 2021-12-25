Fukuoka Reports Suspected Community-Acquired Omicron Case

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka/Kyoto/Osaka, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Fukuoka prefectural government said Saturday that a man in his 20s in the southwestern Japan prefecture has been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

With the infection route unknown for the man, this is believed to be a community-acquired case, according to the prefectural government. This is the first confirmed omicron case in Fukuoka.

Six people, including relatives of the man, have been designated as close contacts, the prefectural government said, adding that all of them have tested negative for the coronavirus in polymerase chain reaction tests.

The man has no record of overseas trips, but visited the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Okayama for three days through Monday. Community-acquired omicron cases have already been confirmed in Osaka and Kyoto.

The man had a fever of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Later, a genome analysis confirmed his infection with omicron. He is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and is now hospitalized. His condition is improving.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]