Sea of Japan Areas Hit by Heavy Snow

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow hit Sea of Japan areas in the Tohoku northeastern to Chugoku western regions of Japan on Sunday, affecting railway and aviation services and road traffic.

The severe winter weather is expected to continue until Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, issuing warnings against snowstorms, violent winds and high waves. The transport ministry is urging people in affected areas to refrain from nonessential outings and use snow chains for automobiles.

The rough weather forced train services to be canceled on some sections of such Japan Railways Group lines as the Joetsu Line, the Oito Line and the Sanin Main Line, and caused delays in services on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train lines.

A total of 126 domestic flights of Japan Airlines <9201> and All Nippon Airways were canceled while parts of the Akita Expressway, the Tohoku Expressway and the Meishin Expressway were closed to traffic.

Snowfall in the 24 hours to noon Sunday (3 a.m. GMT) totaled 82 centimeters in the city of Myoko in the central prefecture of Niigata. The town of Daisen in the western prefecture of Tottori and the town of Minakami in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, had snowfall of 73 centimeters and 72 centimeters, respectively, in the 24 hours to 4 p.m.

