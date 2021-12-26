Japan Newly Finds 263 People with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 263 people were newly found with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients stood at 38, up by one from Saturday, while no new fatality was reported.

In Tokyo, 43 people were confirmed positive for the coronavirus Sunday, up by 10 week on week. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at two, unchanged from Saturday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 35.1 as of Sunday, up 43.9 pct from a week before.

New cases totaled 36 in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, and 30 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

