2 Omicron Cases Confirmed in Aichi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya/Osaka, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Two people in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi--a woman in her 40s and her daughter in the age group of 10-19--have been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Aichi prefectural government said Sunday.

With neither of them having been abroad, they are believed to be community-acquired infection cases. Aichi became the fifth Japanese prefecture with a confirmed omicron case, after Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, Tokyo, and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan.

Symptoms of the two Aichi women are mild, according to the prefecture. They are hospitalized. The younger has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Another member of the family has a fever and has tested positive for the coronavirus, and a genome analysis is being conducted to confirm whether the person has omicron.

"I want residents to take thorough measures to prevent infection as many people travel during the year-end and New Year holiday period," Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura told a press conference in the Aichi capital of Nagoya on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, three more community-acquired omicron cases were found in Osaka. One of the three people is a woman in her 60s, and the other two are male students in their 20s. Symptoms of the three are mild.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]