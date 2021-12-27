Japan Confirms 1,839 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,839 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 699 from the previous week's count, which exceeded 1,000 for the first time in four weeks.

The cumulative total of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 1,732,176 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus grew by eight in the past week to 18,398.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly coronavirus cases at 246, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168 and Osaka in western Japan at 165. In airport quarantine checks, 293 infection cases were confirmed, more than double the previous week's count of 129.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]