Community-Acquired Omicron Cases Suspected in Hiroshima, Toyama

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Toyama, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural governments of Hiroshima, western Japan, and Toyama, central Japan, said Monday that a person in each area has been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Neither of the two has a history of recent overseas travel and their infection routes are not yet known. As both of them have traveled to areas where omicron cases had already been reported, their cases are believed to be community-acquired infections.

Community-acquired omicron cases have already been confirmed in five of the country's 47 prefectures--Osaka, Kyoto, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Aichi.

The resident of the city of Hiroshima, aged between 20 and 29, has visited the Kansai western region, where omicron cases were confirmed, prefectural officials said.

The resident, who had been vaccinated twice against the coronavirus, tested positive for the virus on Thursday and was confirmed on Sunday through genetic sequencing to have contracted omicron, they said.

