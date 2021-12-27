Japan to Allow Omicron Close Contacts to Take Regular Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will allow people who had close contact with carriers of the omicron variant of the coronavirus to take regular university entrance examinations in a separate room from other test-takers if they meet certain conditions, education minister Shinsuke Suematsu said Monday.

The conditions include being asymptomatic on the days of the exams, as well as negative results in coronavirus polymerase chain reaction tests.

Suematsu said that the ministry has decided to withdraw its previous policy of asking universities not to allow close contacts of omicron cases to take entrance exams on the same day as other test-takers but to arrange makeup exams for them.

The decision came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the ministry on Sunday to secure opportunities for such test-takers to take regular entrance exams, rather than makeup exams.

"We concluded that we need to allow as many test-takers as possible to take their examinations properly," Suematsu said at a hastily called press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]