Hong Konger Moves to Japan to Protect Children from Sinicization

Yokohama, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Driven by worries over China's strengthening control over education in Hong Kong, a man left the region to have his children educated in Japan.

It has been a year since Kelvin Cheng, 35, opened a restaurant in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

While working in Hong Kong as an aspiring cook, Cheng, a Hong Kong native, realized that something was going on with his young son.

Cheng started questioning education in Hong Kong after seeing his son crying hard when coming home from kindergarten and not having much time to have fun amid intense competition.

He was frustrated by the fact that toddlers who cannot even speak properly are receiving patriotic education. Even 3-year-old kids had to listen to the Chinese national anthem during morning assemblies at kindergartens, Cheng said.

