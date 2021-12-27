Kagoshima Ready to Recycle Garbage into City Gas

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The southwestern Japan city of Kagoshima held a ceremony Monday to mark the completion of a new waste disposal plant, including a facility to produce biogas from untreated garbage for use as a source of city gas.

There are cases in Japan in which biogas is used to generate electricity, and Kagoshima will be the first municipality in the country to use biogas to produce city gas, officials said.

The facility, which will use untreated garbage collected in the city, is expected to generate biogas to provide about 10,000 households with city gas. In Kagoshima, some 130,000 households use city gas.

"We want the facility to lead efforts to build a zero-waste and carbon neutral society and become a symbol toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050," Kagoshima Mayor Takao Shimozuru said at the ceremony.

Takahito Fukuda, head of the new waste disposal plant, said, "We want citizens to feel that untreated garbage from households becomes city gas after going through many processes, leading to a shift to a carbon neutral society and local production and consumption of energy."

