Japan Confirms 214 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 214 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday.

No new deaths were reported among infected people across the country, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by six from the previous day to 44.

In Tokyo, 35 new infection cases were confirmed on Monday, up by 24 from a week before.

Among other prefectures, Kanagawa reported 26 cases, Saitama 13 cases, and Hokkaido and Osaka 11 cases each.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new positive cases in the Japanese capital stood at 38.6, up 54.4 pct from the preceding week. There were two coronavirus patients with severe symptoms counted under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]