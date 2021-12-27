Tokyo Reports 35 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 35 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up by 24 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases stood at 38.6, up 54.4 pct from the preceding week. There were two coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Sunday.

