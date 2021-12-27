Japan's Food Exports to Total Some 1.2 T. Yen in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's food exports in 2021 are expected to total around 1.2 trillion yen, pushed up by robust demand from China and the United States, which are experiencing economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Monday.

In January-November, Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products as well as food items jumped 26.8 pct from a year before to 1,077.9 billion yen, with the annual total topping 1 trillion yen for the first time ever.

The government has set a target of increasing such exports to 2 trillion yen in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030, planning to help producers of related products to boost output further.

In the 11-month period, exports of agricultural products totaled 721.1 billion yen and those of fisheries products 268.6 billion yen, the sources said the same day.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will release details, such as breakdowns by item, on Tuesday.

