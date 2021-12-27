Japan Governors Want Border Controls Implemented Strictly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association urged the Japanese government on Monday to implement its border controls strictly due to increasing cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

In a set of emergency proposals, the association asked the government to exercise caution in deciding whether to remove its ban on new entries by foreigners and secure accommodation facilities for people judged to be close contacts of omicron carriers.

Japan is in an unpredictable situation over infections with the omicron variant, the association said.

It asked the government to inform related local governments quickly if infections are found at a U.S. military base.

Noting that public health centers are under increasing strain due to a rise in the number of close contacts, the association called for the dispatch of public health nurses to areas where infections are growing rapidly.

