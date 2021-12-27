Japan's Kishi Voices "Serious Concerns" over Chinese Vessels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi expressed "extremely serious concerns" on Monday over the activities of Chinese military and coast guard vessels in waters including near the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

In a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, Kishi demanded restraint from China.

Stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Kishi said Japan will "continue to monitor related developments closely."

In the talks, which lasted for about two hours, Kishi and Wei agreed to start operating a hotline between the defense authorities of Japan and China by the end of 2022 to avoid accidental collisions in the East China Sea.

After the talks, Kishi told reporters that it is important for the two countries to communicate frankly with each other because there are concerns between them.

