Former Lawmaker Toyama Charged with Illegal Loan Brokering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors indicted former Japanese lawmaker Kiyohiko Toyama and three others without arrest Tuesday on charges of illegally brokering loans from a state-affiliated lender.

Toyama, 52, was once a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, from Komeito, a partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He also served as state finance minister for a year starting in September 2019.

The four were charged with brokering loans from Japan Finance Corp. to struggling businesses, including those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, 198 times between June 2019 and June this year without registering as a moneylending business provider.

Toyama, alone, engaged in 82 loan deals between March 2020 and June this year, according to the indictment. The four have admitted to the charges, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The three others are Akira Shibuya, 61, a former secretary to Masataka Ota, a former Lower House member from Komeito, Atsushi Maki, 74, former adviser to solar power company Techno System, and former Techno System consultant Yutaka Kawashima, 78.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]