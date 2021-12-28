Chinese Suspected of Fraudulently Trying to Buy Japanese Software

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have obtained an arrest warrant for a former student from China on suspicion of trying to buy Japanese antivirus software fraudulently at the instruction of the wife of a soldier of China's People's Liberation Army, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to ask Interpol to put the 36-year-old suspect, Wang Jianbin, on its wanted list, as he has already returned to China, the sources said.

Wang is suspected of applying to buy Japanese-made business-use antivirus software in November 2016 by using fake information. The seller rejected the application due to its dubiousness, the sources said.

The PLA soldier is believed to have been a member of Unit 61419, which specializes in cyberattacks. The purchase of the software was intended to find system vulnerabilities in Japanese companies, the sources said.

The suspected involvement of Wang emerged during an investigation into cyberattacks against Japanese entities including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in 2016.

