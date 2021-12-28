Japan May Seek Criminal Charges over H.I.S. Subsidy Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government may seek criminal charges against two subsidiaries of major travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603> that are suspected of fraudulently receiving tourism promotion subsidies, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.

"We'll work together appropriately with investigative authorities with a view to possibly filing a criminal complaint," Saito told a press conference.

Saito also revealed that the government has reprimanded H.I.S. for insufficiently supervising the two units, which allegedly received financial aid under the government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign in a fraudulent way.

Fraudulently receiving the tax-funded subsidies is something that should have not happened and is very regrettable, Saito said.

He ordered the parent company to uncover details of the scandal and come up with steps to prevent a recurrence.

