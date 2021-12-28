Ex-PM Abe Again Escapes Indictment over Dinner Party Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors decided again on Tuesday not to indict former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a high-profile dinner party scandal.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad had been reinvestigating Abe after the Tokyo No. 1 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, a panel of citizens, ruled in July this year that parts of prosecutors' decision not to indict Abe were unjust.

The investigation squad said that it has found no new evidence in the reinvestigation and judged it difficult to file criminal charges against Abe.

With the latest decision, the case will not be subject to screening by the inquest committee again.

In July, the inquest committee ruled that prosecutors were wrong not to indict Abe over possible violation of the public offices election law, saying that payments made by the Abe side to cover shortfalls in some dinner party costs amounted to donations to voters.

