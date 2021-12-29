Japan Govt Recognizes 675 COVID-19 Deaths at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--The total number of COVID-19 deaths that happened at home in Japan has reached 675 since January 2020, when the country’s first novel coronavirus infection case was confirmed, the government said.

The government gave the number in a written reply to a question from former health minister Akira Nagatsuma of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The paper was adopted at a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed the health ministry to look into facts surrounding coronavirus deaths at home, which increased when new infections spiked.

In the paper, the government said that it is considering details of the planned investigation.

