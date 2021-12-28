Japan to Secure 2.3 M. People for Local Digitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it aims to secure 2.3 million people over the five years from fiscal 2022, which starts next April, to promote digitalization of rural areas.

The government set a target of increasing the number of municipalities working on resolving regional issues by utilizing digital technology to 1,000 by fiscal 2024.

"We'll promote digitalization to achieve tangible results in various fields such as education, medical care, agriculture and logistics at an early date," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a government meeting.

The government has earmarked a total of 5.7 trillion yen for digitalization programs, including subsidies to municipalities, under the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget and the fiscal 2022 regular budget plan, he said.

Specifically, the government plans to secure at least 10,000 people in fiscal 2022 to support elderly people and others who are not familiar with digital devices.

