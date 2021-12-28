Japan Confirms 387 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 387 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

Of them, 71 cases were detected at airport quarantine and 51 cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

One COVID-19 fatality each was reported in Tokyo and Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country rose by two from Monday to 46.

In Tokyo, 46 new positive cases were confirmed, up by eight from a week before.

