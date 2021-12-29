Japan to Join ASEAN Security Hotline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan will join the minister-level security hotline of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said.

In a videoconference with Brunei's second defense minister, Awang Halbi, on Tuesday, Kishida said Tokyo hopes to make proactive contributions to peace and stability of the region by joining the hotline, the ASEAN Direct Communications Infrastructure.

The hotline started in 2017 at the initiative of Brunei. Among non-ASEAN countries, Australia has expressed its intent to join the hotline.

