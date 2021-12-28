Okinawa Logs Apparent 1st Community-Acquired Omicron Case

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Okinawa said Tuesday that a resident in his 60s in the southernmost prefecture’s capital city of Naha has been confirmed to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

As the man has no history of overseas travel or connection with U.S. bases in Okinawa, the prefectural government believes that this is the first community-acquired omicron case confirmed in Okinawa.

Okinawa is the eighth prefecture in Japan to confirm a community-acquired omicron case, after Osaka, Kyoto, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hiroshima and Toyama.

In Osaka, the omicron variant was newly found in four people. Three of them are users of an elderly care facility, where two other omicron cases had been confirmed. The prefectural government recognizes that this is the first cluster of omicron infections in the country.

In Aichi, two men in their 20s were newly confirmed to have the omicron variant. They are believed to be community-acquired cases.

