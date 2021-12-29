Kishida's Omicron Flip-Flops Raising Concerns in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's flip-flops over measures to fight the omicron coronavirus variant have raised concerns about how he steers his government.

"There are problems with governance at the prime minister's office," one official said.

On Monday, the education ministry withdrew its policy of not allowing close contacts with omicron carriers to take regular entrance examinations for universities, high schools and junior high schools.

This followed the recent cancellation of a transport ministry request for a blanket suspension of bookings for international passenger flights arriving in Japan.

"We should have made prior adjustments," education minister Shinsuke Suematsu told a press conference when he announced the exam policy change.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]