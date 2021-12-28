Sado Gold Mine Proposed for 2023 World Heritage Candidacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel proposed on Tuesday that a gold mine site on the island of Sado in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata be a candidate for the 2023 UNESCO World Heritage designation.

But in a rare move, the Cultural Affairs Agency released a statement, saying that the candidate selection by the Council for Cultural Affairs does not mean that the government has decided to recommend the site to UNESCO.

The agency said that the government will consider the matter comprehensively.

Under ordinary circumstances, the Japanese government would submit a recommendation to UNESCO by Feb. 1 next year after obtaining approval from related ministries and agencies, and the cabinet.

As South Korea claims that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the Sado mines, however, it is unclear whether the Japanese government will recommend the site for World Heritage listing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]