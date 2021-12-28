Omicron May Account for 90 Pct of New COVID Cases in Osaka in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is projected to account for 90 pct of new COVID-19 cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, in mid-January, according to an analysis shown at a meeting of a health ministry advisory board on Tuesday.

Osaka's proportion of omicron cases is expected to top 90 pct on Jan. 11, according to the analysis by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura and other experts.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people infected by a single carrier, for the omicron variant is estimated to be 2.64 times that of the delta strain on Jan. 11, according to the experts.

The advisory board warned that the number of people who need to be hospitalized may increase rapidly due to the spread of the omicron variant.

While the omicron variant has been shown to have a lower risk of causing serious symptoms, its infectious power is a cause for concern, the advisory board said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]