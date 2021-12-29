Japan's Princess Kako Turns 27, Wishing for Sister's Happiness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 27 on Wednesday.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Princess Kako is very happy about the long-cherished marriage of her older sister, former Princess Mako, to her college sweetheart and commoner Kei Komuro in October.

Princess Kako sincerely wishes for the happiness of her 30-year-old sister, the agency said.

The princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, started working at the Japanese Federation of the Deaf as a part-time employee in May this year.

She has been doing paperwork and other tasks remotely about three days a week, trying hard to be a help to the federation, according to the agency.

