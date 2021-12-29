Former Care Worker Rearrested for Another Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served a former employee of a nursing home in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki with an additional arrest warrant on Wednesday on suspicion of killing a resident.

The 36-year-old former employee, Megumi Akama, was initially arrested on Dec. 8 on suspicion of murdering a different resident, Setsuji Yoshida, then 76, on July 6, 2020, by injecting air into a syringe connected to an intravenous tube attached to his leg.

Ibaraki prefectural police served Akama with the additional warrant for allegedly killing Kisaku Suzuki, then 84, on May 30, 2020, by injecting air into a syringe connected to an intravenous tube attached to his right hand.

Akama was seen entering Suzuki's room alone before his health condition worsened, sources familiar with the investigation said. The prefectural police have not disclosed whether she admitted the allegations.

Both Suzuki and Yoshida died of acute circulatory failure caused by air embolism.

