Japan at Critical Moment to Prevent Omicron Surge: Expert

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--A month after Japan confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the country is facing a critical moment to prevent the variant, thought to be highly transmissible, from spreading widely, an expert has said.

Japan is "on the brink of suffering a wave of omicron cases," the expert said.

The first omicron case in the country was found in a quarantine check at an airport on Nov. 30.

On Dec. 22, the western prefecture of Osaka reported Japan's first community-acquired omicron infection. Since then, community transmission cases have been confirmed in other parts of the country.

According to the health ministry, 332 cases of the omicron variant had been confirmed in the country as of Tuesday.

