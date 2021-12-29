Japan's Emperor to Release New Year's Video Message on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito will release a video message on Saturday, New Year's Day, to offer greetings to the public, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The message will be posted on the agency's website at 5:30 a.m. Saturday (8:30 p.m. Friday GMT).

It will substitute for the Emperor's New Year's greeting to the public at the Imperial Place, usually held on Jan. 2. The New Year's public appearance will be canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be Emperor Naruhito's second video message to the public. As with the video for this year, Empress Masako will join him for the message.

The upcoming video will be released with subtitles out of consideration for people with hearing problems, according to the agency.

