Aomori Apple Puzzle Game Creating Buzz in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--An apple-featuring online puzzle game developed by the government of the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori, the country's largest apple producer, is creating a buzz, with some people uploading videos of playing the game to YouTube.

The game, called "Puyoringo," was inspired by popular tile-matching game "Puyo Puyo." Players make different varieties of apples falling from above disappear by connecting the same types.

The apple puzzle game was proposed by the prefectural government's tourism division and developed with programming materials offered for free by Sega Corp., Puyo Puyo's developer.

On Nov. 23, designated as "Gamesday" by a Japanese industry group, the tourism division released the "red apple" version of Puyoringo and posted an announcement on the prefecture's official Twitter account, amassing around 30,000 retweets and over 4.5 million views.

Separated into three difficulty levels, the game features up to eight apple varieties including Fuji and Kougyoku. Players are required to swiftly distinguish the apple varieties based on their shapes and color shades, which is said to be difficult for even residents of Aomori.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]