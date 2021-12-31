Manga Piracy Sites Remain Rampant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Websites that post manga comics without artists' authorization remain rampant in Japan, becoming a serious issue for cartoonists, particularly fledgling ones.

Manga sales in the country are estimated to have hit a record high of 612.6 billion yen in 2020 thanks to such blockbuster works as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."

The stellar result was apparently due in part to brisk demand from people staying at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, however, damage from piracy websites also increased.

ABJ, an organization established mainly by publishers including Shueisha Inc. to tackle the issue of manga piracy, has compiled a list of some 400 piracy sites. The combined monthly number of accesses to the top three such sites reached 326 million in October 2021, skyrocketing from 12.5 million in January 2020, according to the group.

The estimated amount of damage calculated on the basis of the number of accesses to the top 10 piracy websites exceeded 780 billion yen in January-October 2021, far more than some 210 billion yen for the whole of 2020.

