Japan Reports 501 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 501 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, the first daily figure above 500 since Oct. 16.

A record 103 positive cases were newly detected at airport quarantine.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by three from Tuesday to 49. Four COVID-19 fatalities were newly confirmed across the country.

In Tokyo, 76 new positive cases were reported, up by 36 from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital exceeded 50 for the first time since Oct. 16. No COVID-19 fatality was reported, according to the metropolitan government.

