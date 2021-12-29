Omicron Covers Half of COVID-19 Cases at U.S. Camp in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that 47 pct of COVID-19 cases recently found at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, were of the omicron variant.

The ministry's announcement was based on a notification from the U.S. forces in Japan on the results of polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests conducted by the U.S. side.

A cluster of coronavirus infections has occurred at the camp in Okinawa. The ministry said that 272 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.

The ministry and the U.S. side have confirmed their plan to work on infection prevention measures, in line with studies suggesting that the omicron variant is believed to be more infectious than the delta strain.

It has been also found that the U.S. military in Japan had not conducted COVID-19 tests on military personnel when they left the United States for Japan.

