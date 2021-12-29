80 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at U.S. Base in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military said Wednesday that 80 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at its Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

Whether the omicron variant of the coronavirus is responsible for any of the new positive cases at the base has not been announced.

More infections could be detected through coronavirus tests for close contacts of the new cases, according to U.S. base officials.

At an adjacent base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, three cases of the omicron variant were confirmed by Wednesday. One of the three cases involves a person who used a facility within the U.S. base.

The Yamaguchi prefectural government believes that the omicron cases are not community-acquired infections as their infection routes have been identified, prefectural officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]