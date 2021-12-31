Pro-Constitution Reform Forces Gaining Momentum in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Political parties in favor of revising the Constitution are gaining momentum in Japan, tightening the noose around the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is seen as cool toward constitutional reform.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to make progress on constitutional debate in the Diet, the country's parliament, during an ordinary session to be convened in mid-January, hoping to focus on creating an emergency situation clause.

The LDP believes that it will be easier to win public understanding for such a clause, including for a special extension of lawmakers' terms in the event of a major natural disaster, amid the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the situation said.

The LDP is also receiving a tailwind after Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, the opposition patties that are open to constitutional revision, increased their numbers of seats in the House of Representatives in the election in October 2021 for the lower chamber of the Diet.

"Four amendment proposals made by the LDP are all contemporary challenges," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, said in a speech in Tokyo on Dec. 23.

