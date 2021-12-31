Osaka Arson Suspect May Have Tried to Commit Extended Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The deceased suspect in a deadly arson attack on a mental health clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka may have tried to commit so-called extended suicide triggered by a strong extrapunitive tendency, according to an expert.

With Friday marking two weeks since the fire broke out at the clinic in a building in the city's Kita Ward, the Osaka prefectural police believe that the suspect, Morio Tanimoto, a patient of the clinic, plowed through the flames, taking a large number of people with him.

The police said there are no signs that Tanimoto, who died on Thursday at the age of 61, had tried to escape even after he allegedly set fire to the clinic on Dec. 17. He was found lying on the floor near a door located near the center of the clinic.

A total of 26 people were found at the back of the clinic, which was separated by the door. Of them, 25 were confirmed dead.

While the Osaka police suspect that Tanimoto had trapped the people inside, they have not found any evidence pointing to issues between the suspect and the clinic.

