Japan Reports 516 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 516 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, while no COVID-19 fatality was reported.

The total new cases included 79 infections found at airport quarantine checks.

The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by three from Wednesday to 46.

In Tokyo, 64 new positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, up by 27 from a week before.

The seven-day moving average of daily new positive cases in the Japanese capital came to 48.7, up 64.5 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]