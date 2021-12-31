Japan Year-End Amount of Bank Notes Hits Another Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The year-end amount of bank notes in circulation in 2021 stood at 121,963.8 billion yen, hitting a record high for the 12th straight year, Bank of Japan data have shown.

A pile of 10,000-yen notes equivalent to the amount would reach 1,219 kilometers, about 322 times the height of the 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the country's tallest mountain.

Cash held at home continued to increase due to protracted superlow interest rates. In addition, the novel coronavirus crisis has given fresh incentives to keep ample cash at hand.

The amount of bank notes in circulation kept rising though cashless payments are spreading.

