Kishida Eager to Cement Grip on Power in Upper House Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to cement his grip on power by winning this summer's House of Councillors election, the country's biggest political event in 2022, while opposition parties are eager to weaken the strength of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The poll for the upper chamber of parliament is "an important election given the need for political stability," Kishida told reporters on Tuesday. "I'll continue efforts to win the people's understanding going into the Upper House election," he said.

The LDP won a stable majority in October's election for the House of Representatives, parliament's lower chamber, soon after Kishida took office.

If the party wins the Upper House election as well, the Kishida administration will be put on a path to stability and he will be given a greater chance for re-election as LDP leader when his term ends in September 2024.

This means that Kishida will be able to stay in power at least until 2025, the year when the next national election takes place unless he calls a snap Lower House election.

