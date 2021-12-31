Japan Logs 438 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus cases across Japan stood at 438 on Friday, excluding those found at airport quarantine.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by three from Thursday to 49. There was no fatal case.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 78 new infections Friday, double the week-before level. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards stood at one, unchanged from Thursday.

Osaka Prefecture confirmed 78 positive cases, Okinawa Prefecture 44 cases, Hiroshima Prefecture 23 cases, and Hokkaido 21 cases.

